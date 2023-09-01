Shinnie 'devastated' to miss out on Europa League

Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie says he is "devastated" at missing out on the group stages of the Europa League, adding that their exit at the hands of BK Hacken was "a real lesson".

The Dons lost 3-1 to the Swedish champions in the second leg of their play-off round tie at Pittodrie on Thursday night.

Barry Robson's side, who now drop into the Conference League group stages, spurned several clear-cut opportunities during the game, and in the first leg in Gothenburg which they drew 2-2.

“Absolutely gutted," Shinnie said. "A great chance for us to get in to the Europa League, so I'm devastated, but I think during the game when you get those big chances you have to put them in and get the crowd behind us, and get the place rocking.

"I thought first half we created some good opportunities and at this level when you don’t take them, you get punished - it is a real lesson for us.

"It was a similar situation away from home as well. We had some chances first half and they were good chances, they were not half chances, and when you get those you need to take them.

"One on ones you need to have the composure to score them, and that is the level we were at there. They had good players and they took advantage of their openings.

"But the team spirit was there again, we continued to fight but just didn’t have enough on the night.”