Dundee 2-2 Kilmarnock: What the manager said

Dundee boss Tony Docherty tells BBC Scotland: "I was disappointed at the red card. We were controlling the game, in the ascendancy, scored a good goal and played well. For me, it's a yellow. Derek [McInnes] agreed.

"I spoke to the referee at half-time. Normally they reverse the decision when they go to the screen. He said the challenge was reckless. I thought there were other challenges in the game that were worse.

"Look, it happened. I'm happy with my team's resilience. They showed that in abundance today. It speaks volumes of the group. I'd rather talk about that.

"The players have absolute belief in each other and we'll go until the final kick. The crowd played their part as well, they got behind us and gave us that impetus.

"Our home form will define our season and today, we made sure we kept ourselves unbeaten at home. We've gained a point today."