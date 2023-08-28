The face of Darwin Nunez dominates the back pages to start the week.

He now has 17 goals in 45 matches for the Reds, though many of those appearances have been from the substitutes bench.

Sunday's win at Newcastle took Jurgen Klopp's side on to seven points from nine having already played away at Chelsea and Newcastle. Klopp's side have also come through over 90 minutes of football while playing with 10 men so far given Virgil van Dijk's dismissal at Newcastle and Alexis Mac Allister's red card in the win over Bournemouth.

The Express back page reads 'Better than Barca' in reference to Klopp stating Sunday's win on the road may have been more satisfying that an iconic Champions League semi-final fight back at Anfield.