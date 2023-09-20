Manchester City captain Kyle Walker speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live: "I think it was always going to be a difficult game for me. Not for the quality of the team and that is no disrespect to them because I think they are a good team and have caused a lot of threat to us on the transitions.

"But spending a lot of energy at West Ham and then coming here and trying to turn it around a couple of days later, that’s the schedule that we’re in now. We need to get the rhythm and the lads need to make sure they are fully rested and that we are ready every three or four days come the end of the season."

On Rodri: "He's fantastic, he steps up on big occasions and scores big goals as he did in the Champions League. I feel he is bringing that to his game now which is probably not needed because he is to control the possession and quicken the tempo when we need it, but when he can chip in with goals we’re not going to say no to that and he’s coming up in the right areas at the right time."

Did you know?

Rodri has scored in his last two appearances in the Champions League, after netting just one goal across his first 47 games in the competition.

Get Man City news and analysis sent to you