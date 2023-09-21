On facing the Red Devils: "I am only trying to assess my team's strengths and weaknesses. I have been at a big club when you lose a couple and the pressure can mount. Our focus is on the pitch."

On playing at Turf Moor: "I really want this place to be difficult for anyone to come to. Teams of the calibre of Manchester United, we have not been able to put in a 100-minute performance. We have been a threat but got punished in the moment we weren't. Can we step it up and get a result against one of the top teams in the league?"

On challenge of facing United: "I will talk about the mental strength of our team. We have played against three of the top eight and that gap is always there. I am really looking forward to this game and seeing if we have made those steps."

Asked if he had seen Robbie Blake's strike against United in 2009, Burnley's first Premier League goal, Kompany said: "Not yet. I will look into it."

On the opportunity of facing United: "We are not busy with what is happening with the other team, that does not concern us. I have to manage the results of our team. We are a calm camp, we are a place where we feel there is something really exciting and building momentum."