Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

The problem wasn’t that Wolves didn’t play well last Saturday, it was that they did, very well indeed for 45 minutes, but had nothing to show for it.

“We had a real good go for a long period,” Gary O’Neil lamented. “But it’s the Premier League, and having a good go for a long period and taking nothing isn’t good enough.”

Their inability to take chances again weighed Wolves down, most obviously when Matheus Cunha seemed to change his mind at least once while Pedro Neto’s cross arced towards him at the far post. Instead of doubling Wolves’ lead, Cunha was hit in the midriff, and all of Molineux winced with him.

O’Neil, though, identified a different problem, reflecting on the gradual weakening of their grip on the game in the second half.

"When I arrived, I realised there was some looseness and the lads just playing off-the-cuff, and some random things that go on during a football match. I don’t like it to be that way," he added.

“Against Liverpool, you create chaos and you suffer the consequences. We didn’t create chaos too often but when we did, especially that second goal, you suffer the consequences.”

At 1-1, with time beginning to run short, Jose Sa hurried to make a long clearance in the hope of launching a quick counter-attack. Ten seconds later the ball was in his net - "a crazy situation," said O’Neil - and a point was lost.

This is going to be a difficult balance to find. It does not mean that Wolves cannot play attractively, as they showed us on Saturday. Wolves have been so painfully short of goals for so long, that the idea of dampening creativity seems odd; yet it is just that lack of goalscoring power that makes the control O’Neil seeks so important.

Wolves’ opponents at the moment know that even when they are pushed back against the ropes, they are probably not going to be knocked out. His pragmatic outlook is sensible, but is a way of treating the symptoms of their problem, rather than a cure.

Wolves visit Luton on Saturday. “Same pressure as there is on every game,” said O’Neil. “I don’t feel any different for a Luton game than I do for a Liverpool game.”

You could hardly expect him to say anything else, really; but if it goes wrong, he may find few willing to share that opinion on Saturday night.

