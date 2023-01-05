Can Bournemouth make it into round four once again?
This is the second time in the last three seasons that Bournemouth will face Burnley in the FA Cup, with the Cherries winning 2-0 in the fifth round in 2020-21.
Burnley have won their last three away games against Bournemouth, all in the Premier League between the 2017-18 and 2019-20 campaigns. Their only previous away FA Cup game against them ended 1-1 in January 1966.
Bournemouth have progressed from their last three FA Cup third round ties but have never done so in four seasons in a row before.
While playing outside the top-flight, Burnley have won none of their last 10 away FA Cup matches against Premier League opponents (D2 L8) since a 1-0 win at Derby in December 1999 with a goal from Andy Cooke.