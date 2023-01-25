Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Something a little different this week. Goalkeepers. Particularly at the top clubs when all the action is at the other end. What do they do for so long stood inside the 18-yard-box on their own? It must get boring, right?

The former Manchester City goalkeeper Nicky Weaver was with me for a game recently, so I asked him how he used to manage. I knew I was on to a winner when he started.

"I shouldn't really say this," he said. "When the scoreboard was on with the clock, I used to close my eyes and dare myself how long I could keep them closed for."

Current goalkeepers, don't take note!

I asked him what his record was. Weaver wasn't sure, adding: "I used to get the heebie-jeebies after about five seconds.

"I would never have said that when I was playing. It was only when they [City] had a corner, if a ball was right down the other end of the pitch.

"I gave myself a few shocks every now and then."

Nicky, with his eyes open, will be alongside me in the commentary box for Manchester City versus Arsenal in the FA Cup fourth round. The only place to hear it on the BBC is via BBC Radio Manchester from 19:00 GMT.

