United battle their way to successive wins: Analysis

George O'Neill, BBC Sport Scotland

Stringing back-to-back wins together is vital for Dundee United's points total, but also for the collective morale at Tannadice.

They were far from perfect, but remained solid at the back and took their chance when it came.

The longer you stay down the bottom of the league, the harder it is to climb away from danger, and Fox will be delighted to see his side build some momentum - that is seven points from three games since the season resumed.