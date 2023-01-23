🎧 Was is a good point for Leeds?
Happy clappers in the 'Don't Go To Bed Just Yet' studio today!— BBC Sport West Yorkshire (@BBCWYS) January 23, 2023
What did you make of Leeds' point vs Brentford? 🤔
Episode 16 is available now on iTunes, Spotify and @BBCSounds 👉 https://t.co/C1NDxZ6E9S#LUFC | #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/dD5WdpLZcC
Head Coach Jesse Marsch said after the 0-0 draw with Brentford that performances were heading in the right direction for Leeds United.
On Don't Go To Bed Just Yet this week Jonny Buchan, Adam Pope and Simon Rix from the Kaiser Chiefs ask if he is right.