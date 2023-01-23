Hibs 0-3 Hearts: Your views

We asked for your thoughts after Hibs fell to another defeat against Edinburgh rivals Hearts and crashed out of the Scottish Cup.

Here's a flavour of what you had to say:

Kenny: It’s the same old story. We can’t defend. We let teams have the ball and we don’t put a challenge in until they are in our half. We need to get tighter and make it harder for the opposition. We have to start winning games before we are in relegation trouble. We have some good players but our tactics are amateur. It’s time for changes.

David: No subs of note today, that was the influencing issue. I doubt the result would be the same if Hibs had Boyle, JDH, Newell, Magennis and Mykola on the bench to come on. Still need depth. Keep Lee Johnson and improve the squad - then lets see what happens.

Finlay: It’s all becoming a bit too brutal being a Hibs fan. But sadly, I’m used to it. I feel for Lee Johnson and the players, because the problem runs deeper than them, but the full club needs turned inside-out on and off the pitch.

Michael: There is absolutely zero quality throughout the side. Too many average or well below average players. A lot of huff and puff without actually going anywhere. I don’t feel Hearts had to move out of third gear today. The final ball and service up to Nisbet was shocking. Too many players stealing a wage right now. Not good enough.

Craig: The person or persons who gave Lee Johnson the job as Hibs manager want to have a good look at themselves in the mirror! Bristol City were pleased to see the back of him, and it was very similar at Sunderland. Sean Maloney should have been given the time. Johnson’s record is abysmal.