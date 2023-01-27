Moyes on Ings' injury, Antonio's future and the FA Cup
David Moyes has been speaking to the media before West Ham's FA Cup fourth-round tie against Derby County on Monday.
Here are the key lines from the Hammers boss:
He gave an update on Danny Ings' injury, saying: "He's had an injection in his knee and we hope to have him back quite quickly."
On the uncertainty over Michail Antonio's West Ham future, he said: "We want Mick here, playing well, scoring goals and we'll be happy to have him."
On potential signings before the transfer window shuts, he said: "Nothing is in the pipeline at the moment, but there are four or five days to go before the deadline."
When asked how much it would mean personally to win the FA Cup, Moyes said: ""It would be huge for me to win a trophy. I try every year."
On the Rams, he said: "They are on a really good run. They're a Premier League club in stature and size, so we'll give them respect, but we hope to get through to the next round."
On the challenge facing lower-league opposition, he added: "I'll never be complacent. I am never surprised when I see great upset wins in the FA Cup."