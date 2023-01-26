Maguire joins Dundee on loan

Motherwell midfielder Barry Maguire has joined Scottish Championship side Dundee on loan for the rest of the season.

The 24-year old has made 14 appearances for Motherwell this season, including five starts, but has moved to Dens Park for more game time.

"I'm pleased we've been able to get this move sorted for Barry," Motherwell manager Steven Hammell said. "It's a chance for him to get regular minutes on the pitch.

"Barry is an excellent professional who puts in extra hours away from the football pitch and I know he will give his all."