Crystal Palace defender Chris Richards is again expected to deputise for the injured Joachim Andersen on Saturday.

Nathan Ferguson and James McArthur are Palace's only other absentees.

Newcastle will be without midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, who hurt his ankle during the victory over Fulham last weekend.

Striker Chris Wood has joined Nottingham Forest, while long-term injured trio Jonjo Shelvey, Matt Targett and Emil Krafth remain out.

