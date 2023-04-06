Erik ten Hag after Manchester United's narrow win over Brentford: "Very important win. Of course, when you lose after the international break, you have to bounce back, so we did and I think it was a good performance as well.

"In the second half when we didn't get a second goal it was more of a battle but then I saw the determination, the passion and the desire that I missed on Sunday.

"I think this is the standards we have to bring in every game. It's not acceptable what we did on Sunday. We know that. This is not United, so, yes, there were several things I was happy with."

On Marcus Rashford's latest match-winning performance: "He played a very good game. I think he was really ball-secure.

"He came out of the frontline, we used him as a target, and he was again back in the box, where we expect him to be, so he was in the right moment to finish.

"It was off a corner but the co-operation between him and Marcel Sabitzer was very good and also with Jadon (Sancho) and Antony. I was happy with the front four."

On Luke Shaw who limped off after 37 minutes: "I took him straight off as I don't want to risk him but I can't say in this moment.

"I have to wait for tomorrow and see what the diagnosis is."

Did you know? Manchester United have lost just one of their last 23 home Premier League matches (W15 D7), a 2-1 defeat to Brighton in August.