Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta expects his side to stay in control of their emotions and learn from last year's Anfield experience when they take on Liverpool on Sunday.

The Gunners are eight points clear at the top of the Premier League but have not beaten the Reds on their own patch since 2012, when Arteta was a player.

Last season Arteta tried to inspire his side by playing 'You'll Never Walk Alone' on a sound system around the training pitch in the build-up.

But the ploy failed as they were thumped 4-0 and an increasingly agitated Arteta squared up to counterpart Jurgen Klopp on the touchline.

He said the players know they need to "keep their cool" and he hopes to stay equally calm: "I reacted to defend our players the best possible way but I don't like seeing myself like this.

"It happens in football and after that we hugged each other and moved on. The last time we were together nothing happened.

"I have full respect and admiration for what they've done. We've moved on.

"They are a great team managed by a top manager and they create an incredible atmosphere that makes it very difficult for any opponent.

"It is the same to come to the Emirates. It's very, very difficult so we know that and the opportunity is there ahead of us in Sunday.

"We know what we have to do. We've played in the toughest places.

"We went to White Hart Lane and did what the team did, the atmosphere doesn't get much tougher than that."

"Something we have done in the last two or three years is to win in places that the team didn't do for many years."