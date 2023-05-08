We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Manchester City and Leeds United.

Here are some of your comments:

Manchester City fans

Benjamin: Brilliant performance by Ilkay Gundogan - however, he shouldn't have taken the penalty. Haaland missed plenty of chances and his decision to give Gundogan the penalty almost cost us the win. It was a brilliant performance overall - but we will be punished against Real Madrid on Tuesday if we miss chances like we did on Saturday.

Steve: Our squad is so strong that changes made for the Leeds game, before the Real Madrid semi-final, were hardly noticed. Regarding the penalty, though, I was hoping that Gundogan would have given the ball back to Haaland but it seemed like they were thinking: 'No danger here, we’re only playing Leeds.' Hopefully a lesson learned.

Simon: Maybe the overly sentimental penalty decision will be a warning to City that no game is safe at 2-0. To be fair to them, Leeds barely had a kick as City saw the game out. They won't be doing this against Real.

Victor: I admire the way our boys maintained their composure and patience to control the game. They don't succumb to pressure easily. We're optimistic about the match in Madrid and aiming for a victory. This is our season - let's go, Manchester City!

Leeds fans

Alcedo: It was not the goal landslide that most people predicted. Maybe, just maybe, Big Sam can pull a rabbit out of the hat - but it was still a loss, so it remains highly unlikely. We can but hope!

Dave: At least we put up a fight which has been lacking in the past few games. Dare we hope, or is a bit late in the day? Allardyce should have been hired when Jesse Marsch was sacked.

Hans: To lose to this Manchester City side, or even be steamrolled by them, is no disgrace. They've done it countless times already this season against far better teams than us. BUT we had them time-wasting at home, we shut out Haaland (a feat in itself), nicked a goal and earned a respectable scoreline. As positive as a loss can be, given our circumstances!

Rob: Might not have been a win but a much-improved team. Those who were struggling with fitness or impact were subbed. Just the Patrick Bamford question remains. If that's what Big Sam and co can do in a few days, then I'm looking forward to the next few games.