'A special achievement' - Beale praise as McGregor set for Rangers milestone

Manager Michael Beale says Allan McGregor's thirst for learning means the 41-year-old "trains every day like he is a teenager" as he approaches his 500th Rangers appearance.

McGregor is set to reach the milestone in Saturday's Premiership game with Dundee United at Ibrox, becoming just the 16th Rangers player to break the 500-game barrier and the first since Ally McCoist.

Beale, whose first spell at Rangers - as assistant to Steven Gerrard - coincided with McGregor's return to the club, has paid tribute to the club legend.

"He is a man that sticks to his rituals and works away - if we are a minute late to the stadium he gets annoyed as he is really thorough in his preparation, his recovery and his training," Beale told Rangers TV.

"That has enabled him to have a wonderful career. To achieve 500 games for Rangers is a very special achievement.

"In the time I have worked with him here, he has been absolutely outstanding. I think he can be hugely proud. The service he has given this football club as a young boy coming through our academy is absolutely outstanding."

Beale says McGregor is the perfect model for younger colleagues to look up to, adding: "He is always intrigued and open-eyed in-terms of learning and wanting to get better - this is a man in his 40s who trains every day like he is a teenager and he is watching and learning all the time.

"He is very self-reflective and very self-critical - he is willing to take feedback on and he just wants to win and get better.

"If that can't rub off on you as a young player then you aren't opening your eyes to bettering yourself.

"I think Allan has been a cornerstone to everything that has been good about this club since I came in 2018."