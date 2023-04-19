Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

The tension increases until it reaches a peak. Its visible release is a writhing figure, all flailing arms and screams as Leeds United's director of football Victor Orta erupts.

Leeds go 1-0 down to Liverpool and the Spaniard's notoriously short fuse is combusting with the injustice of a handball not given in the build-up to Cody Gakpo converting from close range in a 6-1 defeat - the Netherlands forward scoring before the very Kop United had failed to lure him to play in front of every other week.

Orta is known for his public displays of objection. Just last season, he was caught on camera raging in the directors' box at a supporter after a late Patrick Bamford equaliser at home to Brentford.

In the return fixture, he was captured again angrily responding to fans calling for his head before the dramatic final-day victory which secured a third Premier League campaign. Raphinha and Jack Harrison - like Bamford, both brought to the club by Orta - scored the goals that day.

"17 years without Premier League without me," Orta had bellowed back at the fans baiting him outside Gtech Community Stadium as he vindicated five seasons of work since arriving from Middlesbrough.

Two points above 18th-placed Nottingham Forest going into what head coach Javi Gracia has called "seven cup finals" suggests the conditions for a similar Orta outburst may again be brewing.

Orta has faced heavy criticism for his role in the Jean-Kevin Augustin transfer debacle and the spluttering start of record signing Georginio Rutter, as much as he has received plaudits for signing Raphinha, Tyler Adams and Wilfried Gnonto. Recruitment is a hit-and-miss business so his impact is always open to interpretation.

What is unequivocal is Orta's passion and spirit. Combined with Gracia's composure, a mix of brimstone and balance now needs to manifest itself in the players' fight on the pitch, where the sensation at the moment is painfully punch drunk rather than pleasurable.