Kilmarnock v Celtic: Team news

Kilmarnock have Kyle Vassell available again after the striker missed the trip to Aberdeen through injury.

Liam Polworth and Ben Chrisene are also back in training, but have been earmarked for comebacks in a reserve game next Tuesday. Rory McKenzie completes a two-match suspension while Innes Cameron (hamstring) and Chris Stokes are out.

Celtic have an unchanged squad. Reo Hatate (hamstring), Liel Abada (thigh) and James Forrest (muscle strain) remain out.