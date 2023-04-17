We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Chelsea and Brighton.

Here are some of your comments:

Chelsea fans

Matthew: With the calibre of players available to use in this squad, how is this happening to our team? Week in week out, the performances seem to be getting worse. The only positives at Chelsea Football Club are the women's Side and the academy team. The Board need to pick the correct manager to take this team forward, not backwards. Huge game next.

Rhorshach: We have no idea of what our aim is. The fans or anyone else cannot see what we are trying to achieve! There's no discernible pattern of play and I'm struggling to see where our next point will come from.

Denis: It’s been a hard watch being a season ticket holder at the Bridge this season, but Saturday was something else. Only Gallagher and Kepa are absolved from what was a humbling experience. I keep hoping that this is the end and then we find a new baseline. Our season will officially be put out of its misery on Tuesday night. Whoever they bring in to manage, good luck.

Rob: Another unacceptable, diabolical performance. A major clear out of players who are obviously not trying is required. Frank needs to pick a team who wants to play.

Brighton fans

JB: Brighton dominated the majority of the match and probably should have scored more. Chelsea did look threatening on the counter attack but Julio Enciso’s strike was worthy of winning any football match.

Jason: As pleased as I am with Brighton's win over Chelsea, my heart sinks when I look at the table now and see that we should be above Spurs, if it wasn't for the terrible refereeing last week. Still smarting from that.

Robert: A stellar performance from Albion. Great team spirit to come back from an undeserved deflected goal for Chelsea. Instead of crumbling, Brighton kept jabbing away against a Chelsea side slumped across the ropes for most of the game waiting for the towel to be thrown in by Lampard. And what a knockout punch Encisco administered to earn three points.

Colin: Easiest six points of our season! Up the Albion!