Leeds 1-5 Crystal Palace - analysis

BBC Sport's Gary Rose at Elland Road: "Well, where did this come from?

"For almost 45 minutes it looked like damage limitation would be a good outcome for Crystal Palace as they struggled to cope with a rampant Leeds side.

"But this was the perfect example of scoring at the right time and if Palace's equaliser on the stroke of halftime was a sucker punch for Leeds, two goals in two second-half minutes soon after the restart was the knockout blow.

"From then on, it was a matter of how many for Palace as Leeds lost all their fight, but take nothing away from the influence of the experienced Roy Hodgson, back at his boyhood club to guide them to Premier League safety.

"That is a task he was given until the end of the season to achieve but barely two weeks into his return to the club it looks as good as complete."