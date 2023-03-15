Brighton fans have been renewing season tickets for the 2023-24 season at a record rate.

The club sold tickets for this season's campaign in record numbers last term but the high watermark looks set to be breached as 95% of current season-ticket holders renewed before a deadline set last Friday.

It is the highest percentage of renewals the club has received since winning promotion to the Premier League and the club expect season-ticket numbers to now push on ot a record level with future sales planned.

Deputy chairman and chief executive Paul Barber said: “Historically at this stage we see a high renewal rate, but this year the numbers are superb, especially when you factor in that we’re starting from an already record number of season-ticket holders.

“We expect that number to go up and to break that club record in a tremendous show of support from the fans in the team, the club and, of course, Roberto De Zerbi, and at a crucial stage of the season.

“Roberto spoke last week about the amazing atmosphere at the Amex and this is equally amazing. I would like to thank our fans for the astonishing level of backing."