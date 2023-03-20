Sportscene's Foster questions penalty given against Hibs

Sportscene pundit Richard Foster had sympathy for Hibernian in their 3-1 defeat by Celtic.

Hibs trailed by a man but led by a goal when Celtic were awarded a penalty, from which Jota scored.

"It's very, very soft," said former Aberdeen full-back Foster. "Initially Paul Hanlon's not looking at the ball and he's got his arm across Cameron Carter-Vickers so you could say he's impeding him at that moment but I don't know if the ball was in play.

"He then hooks his arm round and actually uses Hanlon's momentum to spin himself and then he just throws himself to the ground. Hanlon has not thrown him to the ground, he's thrown himself to the ground so I don't think it's a penalty."