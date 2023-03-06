We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Wolves and Tottenham.

Here are some of your comments:

Wolves fans

Diane: Lopetgui is a great tactician. I always feel if we're still in the game at half time that he knows what team changes are required to push harder in the second half. Great to maintain a clean sheet. Sa did well.

Dave: Man of the match Julen Lopetegui. Plan 'A' wasn't working so the change of formation and the subs combined to create the winner. Wolves rode their luck but these things tend to even themselves out over the season. Many times we haven't got what we deserved.

Byran P: The first half was poor from both teams. A lot of stoppages hampered any flow to the game. There were a few chances on both sides but once Wolves began pressing and upped the tempo of their play, they began to make more moves. Either side could have won but in the end the link play between Adama and Raul was key. An important win for Wolves

Nathan: A vital win. The coaching team earned their money with the half-time changes. The players adapted and deserved the plaudits and points. An in-form striker and we are nowhere near the relegation fight.

John: Continually impressed with Lopetegui’s ability to successfully innovate during the game. We lost the first half, but thanks to him we won the second half and with it the game.

Tottenham fans

Anff: I've been saying this all season, it just isn't good enough. Time to move Conte and his team on. Too negative, I'd rather see a more attacking style of play. Even if we didn't win every game at least it would look like we were trying! Not sure Pochettino is the answer, times have moved on and he had a torrid time in Paris.

Paul: Spurs' midfield lacks creative genius. Best forward line in Premier League but no aggression and creativity. I think this makes Harry Kane's mind up. Very upset to lose him but there are quality teams that will create the chances for Harry to to score many more goals than playing for Tottenham.

Graham: Another diabolical, lacklustre performance from a poor excuse for a team. Too many individuals lacking motivation, energy and ability. A result of a board not prepared to make football its number-one priority. There used to be a football club in N17.

R Ward: Poor quality and application from a few Spurs players. No real work ethic. Son, Kane, Dier, Davies, Hojbjerg and Kulusevski set the standard, it's time for others to follow. What's the point of Perisic? Time Levy showed his real intent and opened the purse strings for some decent players who want to win.

Bryan: It's the same old, same old. One boring predictable method of play, 3-4-3 every week. Never any variation. All substitutions are like-for-like and so negative. It's been like this ever since Pochettino left. Three boring formulaic coaches later we are going backwards and it's rubbish to watch.