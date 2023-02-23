Last week we asked our fan community writer to pick a cult hero for your club and Mikel Arteta got the nod.

It sparked debate so we asked you for your choice. Here are some of your selections:

Henry: Arshavin - a true deadline-day hero. Who could forget the four at Anfield? He produced some truly magical performances when Arsenal needed inspiration most dearly.

Sean: Cult hero, for me has to be Emmanuel Eboue. Fan scapegoat early on, then cult hero. To the point you would often hear the chant "you've only come to see Eboue" sung to opposition fans!

S. J. P. Charles Nicholas: Without doubt the gorgeous mullet headed 'Champagne' Charlie Nicholas. After 50+ goals for Celtic he won over the hearts of the North Bank - ‘Charlie Charlie, Charlie Charlie’. I even took Charles Nicholas as my confirmation names - my mum made me add Peter when she found out why.

Vic: For me it can only be John Jensen. Every time he shot he hit the woodwork or it was cleared off the line or the keeper made a worldie. The roar when he scored in his final game at home must have been heard on the moon.