Premiership player to watch: Elie Youan

The French forward has scored in each of Hibs' last three league games, with the Edinburgh team aiming to extend their unbeaten run to six at home to Kilmarnock.

The 23-year-old has pace to burn but was let down by decision-making in his first few months at Easter Road.

He is now benefitting from regular selection, starting every game since the campaign resumed after the World Cup, and the option-to-buy clause in his loan from St Gallen is looking like smart business.

The last Hibs player to score in four Premiership matches on the spin? Martin Boyle, in August 2021.

Read all the weekend's Premiership picks