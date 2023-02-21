Cup triumph 'ticking a box' for Beale

Michael Beale says winning the Viaplay Cup against Celtic on Sunday would be "ticking a box" towards his ultimate aim of reclaiming the league title for Rangers.

The Englishman has stressed he still has a sizeable task ahead of him regardless of the result at Hampden where he is seeking to win silverware at the first attempt.

"Come Monday morning I still have a big job," said the Ibrox boss.

"We have a number of contract situations and a number of things in terms of where we want to take the club, making us stronger moving forward. The focus returns on that regardless of the the result making sure we do ourselves justice.

"Of course we want to win the cup, but there's bigger things on my mind as well. It's part of ticking a box towards where I ultimately want to take us.

"We want to win all the cup in front of us, but ultimately I want to win the league. We are behind in that and our form has been very good - their form has been very good as well, so we've not been able to cut the points gap."