Marco Silva says he "has to improve", even if his one-match touchline ban for accruing four yellow cards has caught him by surprise.

The Fulham boss will be in the stands for Wednesday's FA Cup replay at Stadium of Light and he says the sanction feels "strange".

"It's not something natural," he said. "I think I'm the first manager with four yellows.

"I'm sure in that moment [against Chelsea], I did not do anything. I was actually giving instructions to [Aleksandar] Mitrovic.

"It's a blow but the players will be ready. Even if they are not fair, I am the first demanding from myself that I should improve some things. It's not easy with the emotions of the game."

Silva is excited about the prospect of an FA Cup run but wary of the threat posed by their Championship hosts.

"We know if we don't play at our best level, we can lose games," he said. "We are not afraid. We respect all the teams, but we believe in ourselves.

"It's a tough place to go, but the job we didn't do against Sunderland, we have to do on Wednesday night."