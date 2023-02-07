Rangers boosted by late goals

Rangers' nine-point deficit on Premiership leaders Celtic could be worse were it not for some late strikes earlier in the campaign.

The Ibrox side have taken four points this season from goals scored in the 90th minute or later - the second most of any Premiership side, behind only Hibs.

Rangers dramatically scored twice in injury time to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat at Pittodrie in December, and John Lundstram's late goal against Livingston in October secured a draw.

At the other end, Rangers have dropped two points by conceding after 90 minutes are up.

That late below came in August when Josh Campbell swerved in a last-minute equaliser for Hibs after the Ibrox side had been reduced to nine men at Easter Road.