A﻿ndrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

For the last few weeks, and possibly months, Kilmarnock have been crying out for a creator to provide their strikers with chances.

Danny Armstrong appears the likeliest candidate to do so, but tonight he was more interested in taking the spotlight himself.

A free-kick that Trent Alexander-Arnold would have been proud of, and a poacher's finish to put most strikers to shame.

Now, perhaps, McInnes' focus will be providing opportunities to the former Raith winger who looks more than capable of making the step up from the Championship.