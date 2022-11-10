B﻿ournemouth interim boss Gary O'Neil insists he has given no thought to his future, but feels he has proven himself "able to manage a team" during his time at the helm on the south coast.

O﻿'Neil will take charge of the Cherries for the 12th time against Everton on Saturday amid uncertainty over what will happen to the club's direction during the break for the World Cup.

S﻿peaking to BBC Radio Solent, O'Neil was relaxed about his own prospects and focused on the task in hand.

"﻿I haven't put any thought into what it means for me," he said. "It's just so important that the club are in a good position. We need to put as many points on the board for whoever the manager is after the break.

"﻿I know what I'm going to do, and where I'm going to end up and what you've seen the last 10 games is that I can manage a football team.

"﻿This is a ruthless league I've started managing in and I've shown what I can do - but at the moment I don't even know which other jobs are available."

O﻿'Neil took over following Bournemouth's 9-0 defeat at Anfield but has taken 10 points from 10 Premier League games and believes he's brought stability to the side, despite being without lynchpin skipper Lloyd Kelly.

"﻿At times, we've looked a really good side," he said. "That record would keep you up in the Premier League if you did it every 10 games and in some games we've warranted more.

"﻿To lose Kelly, who is massive for us, and still manage to be the way we've been has been really, really good."