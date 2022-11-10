Hearts v Livingston: Pick of the stats

statsSNS

  • Lawrence Shankland’s nine goals have earned Hearts seven points in the Scottish Premiership this season, the joint most of any player (Kilmarnock's Daniel Armstrong also seven points).

  • Livingston won their last league meeting with Hearts 1-0 in September; they last won back-to-back top-flight matches against them in May 2002, when they won each of their first four such meetings.

  • Hearts are unbeaten in their last 11 top-flight home games against Livingston, winning six and drawing five since a 3-2 defeat in May 2002.

  • Livingston have won back-to-back Premiership games and are looking to win three in a row in the competition for the first time since January 2021, when they won their first six under David Martindale.