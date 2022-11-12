Despite another away defeat, Liam Fox feels his side are improving:

"Small margins in games, and today we fell the wrong side. The second-half performance was very good, we're making progress and I think you can see that.

"I was pleased with a lot of stuff. I feel we're improving, I know that's difficult for supporters to hear when we're coming away with no points, but stick with us.

"The final thing to do with the ball is to be a wee bit tidier. There's a lot of games to go, we'll have a couple of days off and then we're back. We'll have a lot of time on the training pitch so there will be a lot of hard work done over that period.

"I believe in the group, but we know it's about taking points. If we keep playing like that and keep working and progressing, I believe we'll get those points."