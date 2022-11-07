Celtic will sign Japan defender Yuki Kobayashi, 22, for free as the Vissel Kobe centre-back's contract runs out on 31 January of next year. (Scottish Daily Express), external

Right-back Anthony Ralston says Celtic's players relish manager Ange Postecoglou's fierce drive to push the club even higher. (The Herald), external

Marian Shved has again criticised former Celtic boss Neil Lennon's coaching methods as the winger reflected on his disappointing spell with the club. (Scottish Sun), external

Japan legend Keiji Tamada believes his country were right to leave Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi out of their World Cup squad because he doesn't fit into their system. (The Herald), external