The Football Association has charged Manchester United with failing to control their players during the draw at Chelsea on Saturday.

United players reacted angrily to referee Stuart Attwell's decision to award a penalty when Scott McTominay pulled down Armando Broja in the box.

"Manchester United FC allegedly failed to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion in the 84th minute," an FA statement read.

It is the second time United have faced an FA charge this season after players surrounded referee Craig Pawson following the disallowing of a Cristiano Ronaldo goal against Newcastle earlier this month.