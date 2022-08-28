Aston Villa 0-1 West Ham: Analysis

Matt Gault, BBC Sport

Perhaps the most frustrating thing from Aston Villa's perspective is that they seemed in control of this game.

While both sides were admittedly poor in the first half, Villa for a long time looked more likely to break the deadlock.

Steven Gerrard's side had a goal disallowed in the first half after Lucas Digne's corner went out of play before Ezri Konsa tapped home, but Villa never truly kicked on from there.

Said Benrahma's introduction for West Ham at half-time helped the Hammers gain a foothold, and while Pablo Fornals' winner was hugely fortuitous given the hefty deflection his shot took off Konsa, Gerrard admitted his side simply did not keep the ball well enough in the second half.

They also didn't work West Ham keeper Lukasz Fabianski enough when they had it with just three shots on target.

Villa were booed at full-time, and even at this early stage of the season, the pressure is mounting on Gerrard ahead of a daunting week that will see Villa take on the league's top two Arsenal and Manchester City.