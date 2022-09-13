N'Golo Kante has refused a new two-year deal from Chelsea. The 31-year-old France midfielder's current contract runs out in 2023. (Athletic - subscription required), external

RB Leipzig turned down a bid from Chelsea for Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol, 20, as they are convinced other clubs will join the race to sign him next summer, including Manchester City. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber says the situation is "not ideal" for Billy Gilmour after the 21-year-old midfielder moved to the Amex from Chelsea on deadline day, just a week before manager Graham Potter moved the other way. (Sun), external

