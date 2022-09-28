Davidson wishes United duo well - with caveat
- Published
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has wished new Dundee United boss Liam Fox well but says their friendship "will go out the window" when the sides meet on Saturday.
Fox has replaced Jack Ross on a formal basis after a three-match spell as caretaker head coach and has appointed Stevie Crawford as assistant.
And Davidson told, external St Johnstone's website: “I know Liam Fox well and I’m delighted for him, I also know Stevie his assistant. I wish both of them all the best. However, come Saturday all that will go out the window and we will be focussed on the task at hand.
“We always bring a good crowd through to a Tayside derby so we are looking forward to it. We always have a good support and it is always a good atmosphere at Tannadice. It is really important we go there and put in a performance for our fans to cheer about.”
And Saints winger Jamie Murphy added: "The last game we played at home we felt we had a chance to win and didn’t quite get there. Its all about getting that next win and we are looking to get that this weekend."