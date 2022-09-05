We asked for your post-match reaction after Manchester United beat Arsenal 3-1.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Chris: Great result. I do wonder about what future Maguire has moving forward though; since he has been benched we have seen leaders all over the pitch and he didn’t bring me confidence when he came on today.

David: It may be too early to say it, or maybe it's my love of the club, but I'm going to say it - we will qualify for Champions League football this season. Ten Hag has changed the players attitude, and the outlook is rosy...

Alan: Great team performance. Rashford seems to have his mojo back and with the squad getting back to full fitness things are shaping up nicely.

Oliver: United played really well on the counter-attack, which was built on solid defending. As a side note I think Ronaldo brought life to the attack.

Pam: I was very impressed with them today. They work as a team so much better. Having a proper pre-season has been really beneficial to them. Dalot has impressed me every match and can do great things with Antony. Erikson just gets better and better. Defence needs to stop grabbing opposition as if booked, have to be more careful. Glad Rashford did well.