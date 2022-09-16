New signing Diego Costa could make his Wolves debut despite not playing a senior match since December.

Raul Jimenez remains out with a groin issue, while fellow forward Sasa Kalajdzic suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during the recent win over Southampton.

Boubacar Traore is in line to make his debut after obtaining a work permit.

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker might be fit to return but Aymeric Laporte is not quite ready to play.

