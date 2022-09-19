Heart of Midlothian manager Robbie Neilson says Sunday's 3-0 win against Motherwell so soon after a midweek European victory shows the quality of his squad. (Express), external

And Neilson was pleased with debutant Orestis Kiomourtzoglou, who "handled" the fast pace of the game at Fir Park. (Record), external

Meanwhile, Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon is expected to be fit for Scotland's Nations League triple header after taking a knock against Motherwell. (Scotsman - subscription required), external