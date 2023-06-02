Johnston relishing treble chance in his trophy-laden start at Celtic

Canada right-back Alistair Johnston admits he’s pinching himself at the prospect of winning the treble just a few months on from arriving at Celtic.

"I know the extraordinary has become ordinary a little bit at this club with how many trophies they have lifted over the past decade,” Johnston said.

“But still, for guys like myself, this would be my third-ever trophy in my entire career.

"And I know Cal [Callum McGregor] is probably on 40 or whatever it is but when you see how much excitement and joy it brings to him and guys like James Forrest, you can really tell how much it means.

"I am just really excited to be in a position where I could potentially be walking out of here after six months with a treble. That is everything and more I could have asked for, but when I came in those were the expectations, that was what was put on me, it's trophies or nothing.”