Aberdeen closing in on more signings - gossip

Aberdeen are "down the road" to securing further signings this summer, says manager Barry Robson. (Press & Journal), external

Joe Lewis is set to pursue a career as a football agent following the 35-year-old goalkeeper's exit from Aberdeen. (The Herald), external

Captain Graeme Shinnie's ability to "run the dressing room" will be vital in Aberdeen's bid for success, says manager Robson. (Press & Journal), external

Leeds United have agreed a deal worth £200,000 with Aberdeen to sign striker Lewis Pirie, with the 16-year-old agreeing a contract until 2026 with the English club. (Fabrizio Romano on Twitter), external