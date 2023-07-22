Saints rout Alloa to revive cup hopes

St Johnstone bounced back from their opening Viaplay Cup defeat at Stenhousemuir with a 4-0 thrashing of Alloa Athletic at the Indodrill Stadium.

Steven MacLean's men tore out of the blocks and were two goals to the good within 20 minutes.

Striker Luke Jephcott, signed on Friday, was pitched straight in for a debut and teed up Cammy Ballantyne for the opener inside 57 seconds.

Ryan McGowan doubled the lead when he drove into the bottom corner and Steve May slotted in a third from Ballantyne's pass after the interval.

Another Ballantyne assist provided a first Saints goal for 17-year-old substitute Ben McCrystal to wrap up the rout.

With three points from their opening two fixtures, Saints lie third in Group A.