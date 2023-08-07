Former Premier League striker Dion Dublin says he is "not sure" who will be the first-choice goalkeeper at Arsenal this season if the Gunners complete the signing of David Raya from Brentford.

Ramsdale made a number of key saves as Mikel Arteta's side won the Community Shield on Sunday but the deal for Raya seems to be progressing.

"I don't know why you'd bring him (Raya) in as a number two because I think he is a number one wherever he goes," Dublin told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"Ramsdale's made some really important saves including a penalty - do you just make him number two and put Raya in? I can't see that happening.

"I'm not sure how it's going to work out."

Former Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare believes regardless of whether he arrives as a starter or not, Raya will improve a squad that fell away after leading the Premier League for the majority of last season.

"I also think from a manager's point of view - from what happened last season - he's very keen on strengthening the squad and having the depth to be able to do that," he added.

"He will definitely improve the squad, in the same way Declan Rice has."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds