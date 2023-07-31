Chelsea have won the Premier League Summer Series pre-season tournament after beating Fulham 2-0 in Washington DC.

It's been a strong summer so far for the Blues, who have earned two victories and a draw in the US with one friendly against Borussia Dortmund still to play.

Boss Mauricio Pochettino is pleased with his forward options and said Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku "complement each other really well".

But what have you made of the tour? Are you happy with the Blues' attacking options, or are more players needed? And how are you feeling heading into a new Premier League season?

