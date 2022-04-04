Leeds 1-1 Southampton: Pick of the stats

  • Southampton have gained seven points from losing positions away from home in the Premier League this season. Only West Ham (10) and Brighton (9) have recovered more such points.

  • Leeds have averaged 1.4 points per game since Jesse Marsch took charge in February, after averaging 0.9 per game under Marcelo Bielsa this season.

  • The Whites have conceded at least once in 17 consecutive league games for the first time since October 2004 to January 2005.

  • Only David Beckham (18) has scored more direct free-kicks in the Premier League than Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse (13), with nine of Ward-Prowse’s strikes coming away from home.