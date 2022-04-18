Man Utd 3-2 Norwich: Pick of the stats

  • Manchester United have won 13 of their past 16 Premier League games against Norwich, including the past five.

  • Norwich have lost more Premier League games to United than any other side (16).

  • Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 20 or more goals in his past 16 seasons at club level - a run starting back in 2006-07 with Manchester United.

  • Teemu Pukki is the first Canaries player to score 10 or more goals in two different Premier League campaigns (11 in 2019-20 and 10 in 2021-22).