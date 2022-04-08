Klopp on squad fitness, rivalry and City's strength
- Published
Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport
Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool’s game against Manchester City on Sunday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Klopp says everybody is fit and available for selection.
He is expecting a good spectacle against their title rivals: “Very often it isn’t a good game when two top teams face each other, but you can see from our history with them that it’s often a pretty interesting watch. Both teams really go for it, wanting to create opportunities.
On whether the result of this game will decide the title: “I’m really happy we have qualified for this great game with the season we’ve played. But go through the possible results – it will not be over whatever happens.”
He admits this rivalry brings out the best in both teams: “We probably do. At the highest level, your focus is on your own game, but you can’t avoid seeing the table. What helps most is a strong opponent, in the long term especially. That’s how it is in sport.”
On the strengths of Manchester City: “No game in world football compares to playing City. They are good in all areas and have no real weaknesses. But a football pitch is pretty big, both teams only have 10 outfield players - so there are things you can do to make a difference.”